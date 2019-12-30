Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Ascends to top level
The Sharks recalled Blichfeld from AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Blichfeld has played in a pair of games for the Sharks this year, going pointless with three hits and two blocked shots. The 21-year-old winger will add depth during the Sharks' five-game road trip, as Melker Karlsson (head) is day-to-day.
