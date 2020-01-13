Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Back at NHL level
The Sharks recalled Blichfeld from AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It appears Blichfeld will join the team on its upcoming three-game road trip, as the Sharks need depth after Logan Couture fractured his ankle last week. Blichfeld has played just two games at the NHL level -- both in December -- and he lined up with Joe Thornton during Monday's practice.
