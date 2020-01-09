Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Called up from minors
Blichfeld was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Blichfeld's promotion come after Logan Couture suffered an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out long term. The winger has been frequently shifted between leagues by the Sharks but could be in line for some added time with the big club in light of this latest news. Still, the Dane is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and will need to beat out Antti Suomela or Stefan Noesen for a spot in the lineup.
