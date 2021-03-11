Blichfeld was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Blichfeld has drawn into two games with the Sharks this season, going scoreless while racking up 12 PIM. He could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
More News
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Suspension served•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Handed two-game ban•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Set for disciplinary hearing•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: May face supplemental discipline•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Set for season debut•