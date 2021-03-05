Blichfeld was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of the Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon in Wednesday's game.
Blichfeld's season debut was cut short when he was given a match penalty on the play. It also warranted supplemental discipline, which will see the Danish forward miss games Friday and Saturday versus the Golden Knights. Blichfeld is eligible to return Monday versus the Blues. He's not likely to see much more than fourth-line minutes this season.
