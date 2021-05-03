Blichfield is in the league's concussion protocol and won't be an option against Colorado on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blichfield has featured in just five games for the Sharks this season in which he averaged a mere 8:41 of ice time and recorded one goal on three shots, 12 PIM and two blocks. Even once cleared to play, the 22-year-old winger is far from a lock for the lineup and may still serve as a healthy scratch heading into the final games of the year.