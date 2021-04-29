Blichfeld was promoted to the active roster and will play Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
The Sharks have shown little hesitation to rotate their taxi squad forwards in and out of the lineup. Blichfeld will go in the lineup Wednesday in a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Down to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Picks up first NHL goal•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Ascends to active roster•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Reverts to taxi squad•