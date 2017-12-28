Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Inks ELC with San Jose
Blichfeld signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on Thursday.
Sharks GM Doug Wilson offered up a scouting report on Blichfeld. "Joachim is a natural goal scorer and can change a game with his shooting ability and hockey sense," said Wilson. "He has proven to be one of the top goal scorers in the Western Hockey League and his puck possession game fits well with the way we want to play. We're excited to see Joachim continue to evolve as a player." Blichfeld has amassed 88 points (41 goals, 47 assists) over 89 games with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks since the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign. It'll be exciting to see how the Dane progresses in the coming years.
