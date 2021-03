Blichfeld was assessed a match penalty for a hit to the head of Nathan MacKinnon in Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Blichfeld appeared to make contact with MacKinnon's chin on the play, which was reviewed by officials. The 22-year-old Blichfeld was making his season debut and just his fourth NHL appearance. If he is suspended, Marcus Sorensen would likely take Blichfeld's place in the lineup.