Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Named WHL Player of the Year
Blichfeld has been named 2018-19 WHL Player of the Year.
The WHL's leader scorer, Blichfeld finished the season with a career-best 53 goals and 114 points. While his production was off the charts, Blichfeld did so as an overage player and there are still concerns his game won't translate to the professional level. Originally a seventh-round pick (210th overall) of San Jose in 2016, Blichfeld will almost certainly begin the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL. He's on the radar in deeper dynasty leagues.
