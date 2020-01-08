Play

The Sharks reassigned Blichfeld to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Blichfeld was a healthy scratch for the last five games, so it makes more sense for the 21-year-old's development to consistently play in the minors. The 2016 seventh-round pick has been impressive in the AHL, as he's recorded 11 goals and 11 assists over 24 games.

