Blichfeld scored his first career goal on two shots Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Wild.

A recent call-up from AHL San Jose, Blichfeld beat Minnesota netminder Kaapo Kahkonen to the short side 6:06 into the third period to pull the Sharks to within 5-3. It was the first NHL goal for the 22-year-old Blichfeld, who only logged 7:50 TOI across 13 shifts Saturday.