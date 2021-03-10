Blichfeld was placed on the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Blichfeld was suspended two games for a hit to the head of Nathan MacKinnon in his season debut last Wednesday, Blichfeld could be a factor for bottom-six minutes, but the Sharks have a handful of forwards in that conversation.
More News
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Suspension served•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Handed two-game ban•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Set for disciplinary hearing•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: May face supplemental discipline•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Set for season debut•
-
Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Ascends to taxi squad•