Blichfeld was promoted to San Jose's taxi squad Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Blichfeld will likely be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota. He's gone scoreless while picking up 12 PIM through two top-level appearances this season.
