Blichfeld will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for his illegal check to the head of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon during Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche.
Blichfeld could be handed a suspension for his high hit on MacKinnon. The Department of Player Safety should release an official announcement regarding Blichfeld's supplementary discipline prior to Friday's game versus Vegas.
