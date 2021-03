Blichfeld will be added to the Sharks' active roster and play in Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blidh is expected to skate on San Jose's fourth line during Wednesday's contest. The 22-year-old winger has yet to crack the Sharks' lineup this season, but he drew into three games with the big club last campaign, going scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating.