Blichfeld is sidelined with an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

The Sharks have yet to release an expected timetable for Blichfeld's recovery, but it's safe to assume he'll miss San Jose's next two games at a minimum. The 22-year-old forward has only appeared in five NHL contests this season, picking up one goal over that span, so his absence likely won't impact any fantasy lineups.