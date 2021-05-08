Blichfeld (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona.
Blichfeld is still in the NHL's concussion protocol and could be done for the year. If that ends up being the case, the 22-year-old winger will finish the season having picked up one goal and 12 PIM in five NHL appearances.
