Blichfeld has served his two-game suspension and is eligible to return for Monday's home game versus the Blues.
Blichfeld made his season debut in Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche. The 22-year-old was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon. In turn, it wouldn't be surprising if he's sent back down to the AHL instead of drawing into the NHL lineup Monday.
