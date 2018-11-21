Blichfeld has 20 goals and 23 assists through 22 games with AHL Portland this season.

San Jose's seventh-round pick from 2016 continues to hone his craft at the junior level, humming along offensively at 1.95 points per game through roughly a third of the season -- his third with the Winterhawks. Blichfeld's 20 goals are just four shy of last year's mark (in 34 less games), and he's shooting the puck more than ever with 98 to his credit, so it's clear that he's taken a significant leap forward is his age-20 season. If he keeps this up, it wouldn't be surprising if the Sharks bring him up to the big club once Portland's season concludes in March (or later, depending on playoffs).