Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: Ushered to minors
The Sharks reassigned Blichfeld to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old earned his first NHL call up Dec. 12, and played in two NHL games, going pointless while averaging 11:05 of ice time. Blichfeld will make way on the roster for Antti Suomela (undisclosed), who was recently activated off injured reserve.
