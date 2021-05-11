Blichfeld (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's season finale against Vegas, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.
Blichfeld has been in the league's concussion protocol, and he's apparently battling a lower-body injury as well. The 22-year-old winger will finish the season with one goal in five NHL games, and he can now turn his attention to healing up for next season's training camp.
