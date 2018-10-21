Sharks' Joakim Ryan: Bags apple Saturday
Ryan recorded an assist and two blocked shots Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Ryan's assist is his first point of 2018-19. His 15:11 of ice time in the contest was a season-high and he should continue to log heavy minutes alongside Brent Burns, but the 25-year-old's lack of offensive polish significantly caps his fantasy upside.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.