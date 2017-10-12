Play

Ryan was promoted from AHL San Jose on Thursday.

In addition to replacing Paul Martin (ankle) on the 23-man roster, Ryan appears to be inline to take Martin's spot on the top pairing along side Brent Burns. Last season with the Barracuda, the 24-year-old Ryan notched 10 goals and 39 helpers and should be able to offer some offensive upside.

