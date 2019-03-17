Ryan picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Ryan has struggled to get playing time recently, sitting out 18 straight contests spanning all of February and most of March. Ryan has only earned six assists in 36 games this year, and while he's appeared in the Sharks' last two games, he's only likely to stay in the lineup until one of Radim Simek (leg) or Erik Karlsson (groin) return.