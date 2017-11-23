Sharks' Joakim Ryan: Fires off two shots
Ryan threw two shots on goal and blocked one shot in 18:30 of ice time during Wednesday's 3-1 win over Arizona.
The 24-year-old logged the fourth most ice time of a San Jose defensemen, a good sign that he's earning head coach Peter DeBoer's trust in his first season in the NHL. Ryan is quick on his feet and a strong two-way defenseman and has notched two points in 17 games thus far in 2017-18, after posting an impressive 49 points in 65 games for the AHL Barracuda last season.
