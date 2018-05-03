Ryan made his NHL playoff debut Wednesday night, with the rookie defenseman logging 11:55 of ice time en route to a 4-0 win in Game 4.

Ryan failed to mark the scoresheet, but he did exactly what veteran Paul Martin couldn't in Games 1 and 3: play mistake-free hockey. There's a good chance that the Sharks will stick with this arrangement as long as it culminates in wins.

