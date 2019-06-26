Sharks' Joakim Ryan: Let go by Sharks
Ryan did not receive a qualifying offer from San Jose ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Ryan's time in San Jose featured 19 points in 106 contests. The 26-year-old blueliner will now attempt to secure a contract with another club on the open market, but the fact is Ryan offers little in terms of fantasy production, regardless of what jersey he puts on.
