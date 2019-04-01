Sharks' Joakim Ryan: Provides apple
Ryan had an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Ryan hasn't found twine this season, limited to just seven assists in 43 games. He's averaged 12:45 per game, and his lack of physicality and shot production gives him minimal fantasy value.
