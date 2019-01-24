Sharks' Joakim Ryan: Remains off scoresheet
Ryan is stuck in a rut with an eight-game pointless streak.
Ryan is averaging a mere 14:52 of ice time, which is no doubt a factor in the blueliner's point drought. During his slump, the youngster has put just eight pucks on net, making it hard for him to write his name on the scoresheet. Once Marc-Edouard Vlasic (undisclosed) is cleared to return, Ryan could struggle to break into the lineup on a night-to-night basis.
