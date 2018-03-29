Ryan (upper body) is healthy enough to play, but it won't happen Thursday night against the Predators, NHL.com reports.

Perhaps the rookie defenseman will be fit to play in Saturday's road clash with the Golden Knights. While hasn't tilted the scales in the fantasy realm, we wouldn't overlook the fact that Ryan has been a full-time player in his first NHL campaign.

