Ryan scored the first two goals of his NHL career and was a plus-3 in Saturday's win over the Oilers.

Ryan has been logging heavy minutes for the Sharks and is sporting a tidy plus-10 rating. The rookie was a solid two-way rearguard in the AHL and his strong play has carried over into the NHL. Ryan has nine points through 46 games and could be worth a look in some deeper leagues.

