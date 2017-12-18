Ryan was brought up from AHL San Jose on Monday, per the official AHL transaction list.

Ryan has spent the majority of the season in the majors, and has skated in 24 games notching three assists and 39 blocked shots while averaging 16:39 of ice time. Ryan should serve as San Jose's depth defensemen, and given his track record, will likely skate on the third pairing when he sees action.

