Sharks' Joakim Ryan: Services requested
Ryan was brought up from AHL San Jose on Monday, per the official AHL transaction list.
Ryan has spent the majority of the season in the majors, and has skated in 24 games notching three assists and 39 blocked shots while averaging 16:39 of ice time. Ryan should serve as San Jose's depth defensemen, and given his track record, will likely skate on the third pairing when he sees action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...