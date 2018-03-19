Sharks' Joakim Ryan: Sidelined for at least one week
Ryan (upper body) will be out of action for a period of 7-to-10 days, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The rookie defenseman missed Saturday's tilt with the Canucks with the injury, and with the timeline given, he looks set to miss at least three more. Expect the Sharks to provide more information on Ryan's condition as he gets closer to a return, but in the meantime, the recently recalled Tim Heed appears set to get a solid run of games on San Jose's blue line.
