Ryan (upper body) will not play Monday night against the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The original prognosis on the 24-year-old defenseman was that he'd miss 7-to-10 days, and we're currently on the short side of that timetable. Brendan Dillon and Dylan DeMelo figure to continue holding down the fort on the third pair without Ryan.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories