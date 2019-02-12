Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Achieves multiple milestones
Pavelski scored his 30th goal of the season and dished an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks.
This is Pavelski's first 30-goal season since 2015-16. He went plus-3 and added three shots in Monday's contest. Pavelski also hit 50 points with the two-point outing, and is on pace to break the 70-point threshold this season. He may not be as effective as he used to be, but he's taken his fair share of the Sharks' second-ranked team offense, which scores 3.68 goals per game.
