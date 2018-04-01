Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Adds two more points to season ledger
Pavelski recorded a goal and an assist at even strength Saturday, but the Sharks lost 3-2 on the road to the Pacific Division-clinching Golden Knights.
The captain hasn't been very consistent on a game-to-game basis, but Pavelski does have 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) to fall in that points range for the second consecutive season. Pavelski's always been a high-volume shooter, too. Not counting his rookie campaign and the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, the 12th-year pivot has amassed 200-plus shots every year.
