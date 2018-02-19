Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Blows up for three points
Pavelski compiled one goal and two assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 home win over the Stars.
Pavs opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season. The captain's exploits seemed to inspire his teammates, as the Sharks followed up with four unanswered goals through the second period. He's the type of player that can put a team over the top in the hunt for a fantasy title.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Racks up four points against Oilers•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores twice in loss•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tacks on two points•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Picks up two assists•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Registers multiple points•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Two more power-play points Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...