Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Blows up for three points

Pavelski compiled one goal and two assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 home win over the Stars.

Pavs opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season. The captain's exploits seemed to inspire his teammates, as the Sharks followed up with four unanswered goals through the second period. He's the type of player that can put a team over the top in the hunt for a fantasy title.