Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Bogged down by flu

Pavelski is dealing with the flu ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Reading between the lines, San Jose's captain didn't practice Wednesday, which raises questions about his availability for the upcoming contest. Besides, the Sharks have already clinched a playoff spot and the team can afford to rest its stars a bit down the stretch. We'll circle back once more light is shed on Pavelski's illness.

More News
Our Latest Stories