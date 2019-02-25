Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Buries Wings with hat trick

Pavelski scored a natural hat trick, with one of the goals coming on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The Sharks were down 3-1 midway through the second period, but after Brett Burns sparked the comeback with his 13th goal of the season, Pavelski took over and finished off the scoring for the afternoon, including two goals in 55 seconds late in the second. The 34-year-old certainly isn't showing his age -- his 35 tallies on the season marks the fourth time in the last six seasons he's reached that plateau, and he's well on pace for the fourth 70-point campaign of his career.