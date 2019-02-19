Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Cashes in three points

Pavelski scored on the power play and added two assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins on Monday.

Pavelski's helpers were on the first and third goals of Joe Thornton's hat trick. Pavelski is up to 55 points in 60 games, and he's had multiple points in three of his last four outings. The captain will need to continue to lead by example as the Sharks jockey for position with the Flames at the top of the Pacific.