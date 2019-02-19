Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Cashes in three points
Pavelski scored on the power play and added two assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins on Monday.
Pavelski's helpers were on the first and third goals of Joe Thornton's hat trick. Pavelski is up to 55 points in 60 games, and he's had multiple points in three of his last four outings. The captain will need to continue to lead by example as the Sharks jockey for position with the Flames at the top of the Pacific.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Pots game-winner Saturday•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Achieves multiple milestones•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies two points•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Happy in San Jose•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Slick passing on display in OT win•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Sets up goal in crushing defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...