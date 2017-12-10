Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Collects two points against Ottawa

Pavelski scored his sixth goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Senators.

Pavelski picked up an assist against Carolina on Thursday and followed up with a strong performance against Ottawa. He's only got 16 points through 28 contests, but things are looking up for Pavelski fantasy owners. The sniper has two goals and seven points in his last eight games, including a tally with the man advantage Saturday. Take note of this recent stretch and get him in your lineup, as he's simply got too much talent to be sitting on the bench.