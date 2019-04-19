Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Collects two points
Pavelski scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Both points came on the Sharks' two goals in the third period. Pavelski has accumulated four points, 13 shots and seven hits in five games. He had 64 points (38 goals, 26 helpers) in 75 regular-season games, and if the Sharks are to reverse their 3-2 series deficit, Pavelski will likely have a role in doing so.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...