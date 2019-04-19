Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Collects two points

Pavelski scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Both points came on the Sharks' two goals in the third period. Pavelski has accumulated four points, 13 shots and seven hits in five games. He had 64 points (38 goals, 26 helpers) in 75 regular-season games, and if the Sharks are to reverse their 3-2 series deficit, Pavelski will likely have a role in doing so.