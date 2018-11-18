Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Continues goal-scoring explosion

Pavelski scored twice in a 4-0 victory against the Blues on Saturday night.

That means Pavelski has now tallied six goals in the last four games. Additionally, he has three assists during that stretch. Interestingly, those are actually the only three assists Pavelski has this season, but this offensive explosion has him up to 13 goals in 21 games. At some point, his 21.3 shooting percentage will drop, but one has to figure the assists will start to come any moment too. Pavelski has recorded at least 39 assists in each of the last three seasons. Feel free to ride out this hot streak.