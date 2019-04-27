Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Day-to-day with injury

Pavelski (head) missed the Game 1 win over the Avalanche on Friday, but he remains day-to-day, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The Sharks captain is still feeling the effects of a Cody Eakin cross-check from Game 7 of the opening playoff series versus the Golden Knights. Pavelski -- who reportedly hasn't skated since sustaining the injury -- is considered doubtful for Game 2 on Sunday, but a better read on his status should surface before long.