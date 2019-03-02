Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Delivers clutch goal
Pavelski unloaded a power-play goal to complement an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Pavelski's goal wasn't the final tally, as opposing defenseman Samuel Girard followed up with an amazing spin-o-rama snipe with 6:33 remaining in the third, but Little Joe still had the game-winner as the Sharks clamped down defensively to seal the win. The clutch captain now has five game-winning goals this season, helping the Sharks circle around playoff position out of the Pacific Division.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...