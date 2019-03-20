Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Doubtful for Thursday
Pavelski (lower body) traveled with the team Wednesday, but is unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup with the Kings, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pavelski missed his first game of the season Monday after sustaining what appears to be a lower-body injury. The Sharks captain's production slowed in March, but Pavelski is still enjoying a great 2018-19 campaign, earning 63 points (37 goals, 26 assists) through 72 games. More information should be revealed closer to puck drop, but Barclay Goodrow would likely see more ice time if Pavelski is unable to play.
