Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Enduring frustrating start to 2017-18
Pavelski went scoreless with a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Through four games, Pavelski has just one point, is goalless, has a minus-3 rating, and has been held off the scoresheet in his previous three contests. It's evident that the slow start has frustrated the Sharks captain, with Pavelski breaking his stick over the crossbar after being denied on a prime scoring chance by Thomas Greiss on Saturday. That said, it's still much too early to hit the panic button considering that Pavelski has scored a whopping 145 goals over the past four seasons.
