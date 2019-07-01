Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Expected to join Stars
Pavelski (lower body) is expected to sign with Dallas when free agency begins, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Pavelski has been the Sharks' captain over the last four seasons but it sounds like he'll be wearing a different sweater for the first time in his NHL career. The 34-year-old has been incredibly consistent over the last decade or so. In his 13-year career, Pavelski has tallied 355 goals and 761 points in 963 games. He would be a huge improvement to the Stars' forward group if he does indeed sign there.
