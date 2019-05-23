Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Expects to re-sign with San Jose

Pavelski (lower body) is confident that he'll be back with the Sharks in 2019-20, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pavelski is just one of the many unrestricted free agents the Sharks will have to make a decision on this offseason -- a list that includes Joe Thornton and Erik Karlsson -- but he always seemed to be the most likely of the bunch to be re-signed. The veteran pivot missed the final game of San Jose's postseason run due to a nagging lower-body injury, but it doesn't sound like something that will impact his offseason training regimen. Pavelski eclipsed the 60-point mark for a third straight season in 2018-19, and there's no reason to believe he won't be able to continue that trend in 2019-20, making him a desirable option in all fantasy formats.